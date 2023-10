'Rehtal Krana Bar' holds literary event

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Punjabi Literary Organization Rehtal Krana Bar Sargodha organized the second

annual literary programme here on Tuesday.

The event was arranged by Mian Nasr Ranjha, Muhammad Ramzan Kaliar

and others. The aim of the programme was to highlight and promote

Punjabi language.

Renowned Punjabi poets Haji Hayat Bhatti, Rabnawaz Hashmi, Falak Sher Naveed, Dr Bashir

Faiz Asadi, Shah Raz Watto, Dr Yasin Kazim, Prof Kamaluddin Khaki, Prof Dr Muhammad Ayub,

Asghar Hussain Shami, Qaiser Farooq Sialvi, Ashiq Hussain Rahi, Malik Zamard Maisam Awan,

Samar, Jahangir Sanwal, Mazhar Abbas Fakhr, Fahimullah Yasir, Ilyas Shoqeen, Mazhar Hayat

Ranjha, Feroze Mohsin Kharl, Sajid Mahmood Payasa from Khaniwal and Zulfiqar Ali Saim

participated.

The poets presented their poetry and highlighted values of the Punjabi language.