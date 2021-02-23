'Reign of terror in Sindh by PPP reminds me Hitler': Ali Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that the reign of terror in Sindh by PPP reminded me how Hitler's "Brownshirt" goons & "Gestapo Police beat up political opponents in Nazi Germany".

In a tweet, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) should stop crying and look at what his own government is doing? but looks like he is an aider & abettor.