Reigns Of Power Assumed Despite Political Cost For Country's Sake: Murtaza Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, on Monday, said that Imran Khan was the unfaithful person in Pakistan's history who had caused irreparable losses to the country's economy

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, on Monday, said that Imran Khan was the unfaithful person in Pakistan's history who had caused irreparable losses to the country's economy.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted by WAPDA Hydroelectric Labor Union at Abbottabad Press Club and later addressing a press conference.

The federal minister further said that their government had sacrificed political career to take the reigns of power for the country's sake.

The PML(N) leader also maintained that the PTI was responsible for rolling back the CPEC project in four years and destroyed every sector of the economy, also adding that the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum was no longer able to provide new electricity and gas connections to the masses due to their predecessor's wrong policies.

However, the minister apprised that the prime minister had formed a committee to resolve this issue.

Talking about Hazara Province, Murtaza Abbasi said by founding Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO), they had laid the foundation of province, terming the new company a revolutionary project that would change the destiny of the region.

He said that the project of Hazara Expressway was delayed for 16 years, but Mian Nawaz Sharif completed it in two and a half years.

Moreover, minister said that around Rs. 200 million had been immediately sanctioned for repairing the dilapidated Karakoram Highway (KKH) from various places, as soon as they assumed the power.

