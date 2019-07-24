UrduPoint.com
Reiterating Need To Impart Health Education At The Ground Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Reiterating need to impart health education at the ground level

Reiterating need to impart health education at the ground level and sensitize the masses about simple, efficient and cost effective interventions to protect children against malnourishment, she said each section of the society particularly media has to play its role

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Reiterating need to impart health education at the ground level and sensitize the masses about simple, efficient and cost effective interventions to protect children against malnourishment, she said each section of the society particularly media has to play its role.

Appreciative of the compilers of the report and facilitators as well as sponsorers of the exercise, Dr. Azra Pechuho said the district specific data will help the policy makers in the province to plan and allocate resources in accordance to the needs of the districts.

"The report launched today is an important document as not only carries reliable information but is also context specific and evidence based encompassing all indicators related to nutrition," she said.

As per the Nutrition Survey Report 2018 for Sindh nearly five out of every 10 children aged five or under are stunted while two out of every 10 suffer from wasting.

The survey that assessed the nutrition status of 18,768 households mainly comprising under five children, adolescent girls and women in child bearing age - with Primary focus on nutrition, access to water and its quality, hygiene and sanitation, food security and disability among children.

It was identified that adolescent girls bear the double burden of malnutrition in the province and that 40% of them were found to be anemic.

More than 10% of the children between two years of age and five years were identified to suffer form one or the other form of functional disability.

The event was also addressed by Unicef's Chief Field Officer for Sindh, Christiania Brugiolo, Naheed Shah Durrani, Chairperson, Sindh Planning and Development board and Dr. Prof. Zulfiqar A Bhutta, Founding Director, Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, Aga Khan University.

