Rejected Elements Cannot Deceive People: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rejected elements cannot deceive people: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that meetings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were a futile exercise as politics of agitation was detrimental to the country.

In a statement, the CM regretted that the opposition had no regard for the country.

This cabal even politicised the corona issue and was trying to deceive the people when the economy was growing, he added.

Any sort of anarchistic politics was enmity with the country as Pakistan cannot move forward throughrallies, he said. The PDM was trying to take revenge for their failure but the nation was fully awareof charlatans and they would not be misled by them, the CM added.

