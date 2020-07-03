Rejected elements doing criticism have no future: Chief Minister Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that rejected politicians, who were trying to save their politics by doing criticism for the sake of criticism, had no future

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that rejected politicians, who were trying to save their politics by doing criticism for the sake of criticism, had no future.

He was talking to Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and MPAs including Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Ahsanul Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Sania Kamran and Ahmed Khan Bachar who called on him.

Usman Buzdar advised such political elements to be answerable to the nation for their corruption as they had set world records of corruption in their tenures.

The people had rejected these corrupted politicians as they had not forgotten the loot and plunder of these elements, he added.

He vowed the government would continue to counter every mafia under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Public welfare work would be done in the areas of assembly members with their consultation and parliamentarians should burn the midnight oil to resolve the public problems.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Ejaz Hussain were also present.