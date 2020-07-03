UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rejected Elements Doing Criticism Have No Future: Chief Minister Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:32 PM

Rejected elements doing criticism have no future: Chief Minister Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that rejected politicians, who were trying to save their politics by doing criticism for the sake of criticism, had no future

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that rejected politicians, who were trying to save their politics by doing criticism for the sake of criticism, had no future.

He was talking to Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and MPAs including Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Ahsanul Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Sania Kamran and Ahmed Khan Bachar who called on him.

Usman Buzdar advised such political elements to be answerable to the nation for their corruption as they had set world records of corruption in their tenures.

The people had rejected these corrupted politicians as they had not forgotten the loot and plunder of these elements, he added.

He vowed the government would continue to counter every mafia under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Public welfare work would be done in the areas of assembly members with their consultation and parliamentarians should burn the midnight oil to resolve the public problems.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Ejaz Hussain were also present.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister World Punjab Oil Nawaz Khan Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

National Assembly body voices concerns over medici ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Whip NA calls on Chief Minister Buzdar

3 minutes ago

France returns skulls of Algerians who fought colo ..

3 minutes ago

Newly appointed AD & SJs calls on Chief Justice of ..

3 minutes ago

Six including three real brothers died

6 minutes ago

UN chief warns of impacts of coronavirus on peace, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.