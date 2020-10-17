Rejected parties gathered to protect their interests: Bilal Ejaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council Ch Bilal Ejaz has said that all rejected political parties had gathered to protect their own interests as they had nothing to do with people's problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council Ch Bilal Ejaz has said that all rejected political parties had gathered to protect their own interests as they had nothing to do with people's problems.

The people of the country had recognized politics of these parties which were only getting united to defend their looted wealth, he said this while talking to APP on Saturday.

Commenting on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public gathering in Gujranwala, he said all parties of the opposition could not attract good number of participants despite big claims.

He said a thin participation of people was evident that these parties had lost support and confidence of people.

Bilal Ejaz said the PTI government was not afraid of unnatural alliance of the oppositionas people were supporting the PTI-led government which would complete its five years term.