UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rejected PDM To Gain Nothing From Agitation: Hasham Inamullah

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Rejected PDM to gain nothing from agitation: Hasham Inamullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Social Welfare, Khyber Pakhtunhwa, Dr. Hasham Inamullah on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was totally directionless as its manifesto had nothing to do with public welfare.

He said that PDM chairman after being exposed by his own senior party's members.

He was speaking to media persons after holding meeting with local elders and party's workers at the residence of district Genernal Secretary PTI and former district Nazam , Ashfaq Ahmed Khan Menakhel.

He said that so-called alliance of the opposition parties was destined to be disintegrated due to internal difference and rifts over resignation issue from assemblies.

He said that for the first time development work worth billions of rupees was started in Lakki Marwat district and thanked Chief Minister Mahmood khan for launching projects in southern districts including D. I Khan to Peshawar Motorway which would start new era of economic prosperity in the entire region.

He said that special focus was being given to uplift education, health, agriculture, irrigation channels and provision of gas and electricity in the district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Electricity Education Motorway Agriculture Alliance Lakki Marwat I Khan Gas Media From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance receives four new ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy launches updated version of IP Gatew ..

1 hour ago

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

2 hours ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.