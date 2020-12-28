Rejected PDM to gain nothing from agitation: Hasham Inamullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Social Welfare, Khyber Pakhtunhwa, Dr. Hasham Inamullah on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was totally directionless as its manifesto had nothing to do with public welfare.

He said that PDM chairman after being exposed by his own senior party's members.

He was speaking to media persons after holding meeting with local elders and party's workers at the residence of district Genernal Secretary PTI and former district Nazam , Ashfaq Ahmed Khan Menakhel.

He said that so-called alliance of the opposition parties was destined to be disintegrated due to internal difference and rifts over resignation issue from assemblies.

He said that for the first time development work worth billions of rupees was started in Lakki Marwat district and thanked Chief Minister Mahmood khan for launching projects in southern districts including D. I Khan to Peshawar Motorway which would start new era of economic prosperity in the entire region.

He said that special focus was being given to uplift education, health, agriculture, irrigation channels and provision of gas and electricity in the district.