(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat criticized the opposition's abortive protest attempt, saying, the people has supported PTI's Thanksgiving Day by rejecting the call of opposition to observe black day on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat criticized the opposition 's abortive protest attempt, saying, the people has supported PTI 's Thanksgiving Day by rejecting the call of opposition to observe black day on Thursday.

He said that the enlightened citizens had proved that they had given the PTI a legitimate mandate in general election for complete elimination of looters and the corrupt leaders who had plundered this country ruthlessly.

He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has explicitly told the world that he would never give any NRO to those who had harmed the motherland and vowed to recover each penny of looted money from the plunderers." This was why the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had made justice with the public mandate by adopting strongest policy against the corrupt, he said.

In fact the failure of 'Youm-e-Siyah' of the opposition was a brilliant success of Imran Khan's vision, he added.

Raja Basharat paid great gratitude to the people of Lahore on ignoring opposition's call and assured that hard times were about to go while good days must be expected when people would find their economy improving and people would get relief.

He said that the unprecedented and warm reception of PM Imran Khan in the USA had stunned the opposition. "I advise them to realize the coming hot waters for them and decide to return the money they had accumulated through corrupt practices", he concluded.