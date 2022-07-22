UrduPoint.com

Reko Diq Agreement Great Success Of Current Provincial Govt: Farah Azeem

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 08:06 PM

The spokesperson of the Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said that the Reko Diq Agreement was important and a great success of the current provincial government which would formally start working from August 14, 2022

She expressed these views while describing the decisions taken in the recent provincial cabinet meeting and termed the agreement a milestone in the development of the province.

She said though we had lost the Reko Diq Case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) yet the CM Balochistan stood up for the rights of the people of the province.

She said that the fixed 10 percent share of the Reko diq project has been increased to 25 percent, while 75 percent share would be ensured for such investment projects in the province.

All matters pertaining to Reko Diq Agreement had been settled according to merit by taking all the parties into confidence, she added.

Regarind the recent monsoon rains in the province, she said, "The provincial government is taking all possible measures to help the rain victims as well as to rehabilitate them and repair the damages, while in the emergency situation, the district administration, PDMA and other institutions provide timely and effective rescue operations and assistance to the affectees".

The spokesperson said that the situation after the rains had been brought under control and free medical camps were being organized to provide best treatment facilities to the victims.

