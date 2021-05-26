UrduPoint.com
Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday appreciated Pakistan's legal team for successfully defending assets of the national flag-carrier before the High Court of British Virgin Islands (BVI) and getting them 'unfreeze' in the Reko Diq case.

"Despite the challenges, Pakistani legal experts contested and won a very important case, protecting national assets in a highly professional manner through exemplary coordination and teamwork," he said in a statement.

Terming the success in the case a "victory" of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the whole nations, he gave its all credit to PIA administration, Ministry of Law, Attorney General and other departments that worked tirelessly in getting the good result.

He said all the earlier orders passed by the BVI court against PIA had been reversed and vowed to protect every penny of the national wealth under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"It was a very important case in which the national institutions could lose their assets worth billions of Dollars," Ghulam Sarwar said, adding that was why the PM himself monitored the whole matter.

Contrary to it, the minister said, the past governments filled their own pockets by mortgaging the national assets. "But, our [the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf] government will not allow the loss of valuable money and national assets," he assured.

The other day, the BVI High Court had recalled its earlier orders of freezing and attachment of the PIA assets, Roosevelt Hotel in New York and Scribe Hotel in Paris, in an appeal of Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) regarding enforcement of the award in the Reko Diq case.

