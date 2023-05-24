UrduPoint.com

Reko Diq: Committee Forms For Local Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Reko Diq: committee forms for local development

Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) on Wednesday constituted a 25-member Community Development Committee (CDC) at Nokkundi in the Chagai district, comprising local stakeholders and community leaders in order to guide the company's social investment plan in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) on Wednesday constituted a 25-member Community Development Committee (CDC) at Nokkundi in the Chagai district, comprising local stakeholders and community leaders in order to guide the company's social investment plan in the area.

Speaking at the event, Ali Ehsan Rind, the country manager of RDMC said Barrick strove to be a good corporate citizen and a genuine partner of the host communities in locally-led development.

He said, "With the formation of this CDC, representing all the key local stakeholders, I am confident that our work will become a catalyst for the social development of the local communities." The Nokkundi CDC was formulated after an extensive consultative process and engagement with 62 stakeholders, he said and added that its mandate included consultation for consensus on the selection of social investment initiatives to be undertaken by the company.

"The formation of this CDC is a concrete step taken by RDMC to ensure that the business delivers social investment projects of significant and lasting benefit to the local communities among whom it will operate," he said.

Rind said that, the management of RDMC valued sustainable development and mutual advantage and sought to build a harmonious partnership amongst the communities in and around the RD project area.

Reko Diq would be a multi-generational mine with a life of at least 40 years and during peak construction, the project was expected to employ 7,500 people and once in production it will create 4,000 long-term jobs, he said.

The meeting was also attended by the district commissioner of Chaghi, the deputy director of mines (Balochistan), tribal elders, local notables and a cross-section of representatives from the district.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Company Guide Chagai Event All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR ..

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with ar ..

BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with armed forces

5 minutes ago
 Healthy discussions vital for solving societal pro ..

Healthy discussions vital for solving societal problems: KU VC

5 minutes ago
 KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Ann ..

KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Annual Examination 2021

5 minutes ago
 At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Nea ..

At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Near Border With Afghanistan - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Spain's Valencia FC to Donate Players' Shirts to C ..

Spain's Valencia FC to Donate Players' Shirts to Charity to Combat Racism

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.