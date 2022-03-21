UrduPoint.com

Reko Diq Development To Play Significant Role In Socio-economic Uplift: PM Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Reko Diq development to play significant role in socio-economic uplift: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that development of Reko Diq gold and copper mine would play an important role in the social and economic uplift of Balochistan province and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that development of Reko Diq gold and copper mine would play an important role in the social and economic uplift of Balochistan province and Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chairman Senate thanked the prime minister for the successful agreement with the Barrick Gold Company for the development of gold and copper reserves in Reko Diq area and waiver of a penalty worth $11 billion.

Under the project, the Company would invest $10 billion in Balochistan, creating 8,000 jobs in the area.

