Reko Diq JV Shareholders Approve Project, Select Fluor As EPCM
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Reko Diq Joint Venture shareholders have approved the project’s updated Feasibility Study and conditionally approved the associated Phase 1 development capital, subject to the closing of up to $3 billion limited recourse project financing.
This allows the project to advance with major works in 2025 while maintaining the target for first production by the end of 2028, according to a news release.
Simultaneously, the shareholders selected Fluor Corporation as the lead Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) partner. Fluor will collaborate with the Barrick Owner’s Team on the detailed design and construction of the project.
Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow highlighted the importance of the strong partnership between Barrick and the governments of Balochistan and Pakistan in developing one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits.
Operated by Barrick, the Reko Diq project is jointly owned by the Federal government of Pakistan and the provincial
government of Balochistan.
“The selection of Fluor as our EPCM partner strengthens our ability to execute the Reko Diq project with the technical rigor, operational discipline and socio-environmental responsibility that are hallmarks of both companies,” said Bristow.
“We look forward to working closely with Fluor to ensure that Reko Diq delivers lasting value to all our stakeholders, particularly the people of Balochistan and Pakistan”, he added.
Fluor will be supported by engineering consultants, including Knight Piesold, PRDW, and Vecturis, who contributed to the Feasibility Study. Bristow emphasized that Fluor’s selection reflects a joint commitment to executing large-scale mining projects responsibly and efficiently while maximizing local content and community development.
Key equipment suppliers such as Metso, Weir, and Komatsu have also been engaged to provide the majority of processing and mining equipment.
“These engineering and supply partnerships bring extensive global experience delivering large copper concentrate projects in challenging jurisdictions. This aligns strongly with Barrick’s record of developing and operating major projects in difficult conditions,” added Bristow.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District team reviews flood preparedness in Sialkot6 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are the real ambassador of the country: OPF chief6 minutes ago
-
PPSC concludes four-day examination process6 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq JV shareholders approve project, select fluor as EPCM6 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 20 injured as bus overturns on Hazara Motorway26 minutes ago
-
SHO among 3 suspended over negligence26 minutes ago
-
Railways to modernize healthcare through public-private partnership: Abbasi36 minutes ago
-
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 75,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak1 hour ago
-
PMYP striving to promote environmental conservation1 hour ago
-
AC reviews facilities at Nawaz Sharif Park1 hour ago