Reko Diq Mining Company Hosts Open Public Forum In Nokkundi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) held an open public forum in Nokkundi held at RDMC Technical Institute, organized by The Hunar Foundation.
The event saw active participation from a diverse group of local stake holders including youth from Nokkundi. Notable attendees included Haji Amanullah Kubdani, Maula Bakhsh Alezai of the National Party, Wahid Bakhsh Sherzai, Nizam Lashari, Babu Razzaq Sasoli, and Muhammad Anwar from the BNP.
During the forum, RDMC’s team provided attendees with important updates and insights on various community development initiatives, with a particular focus on the skills development program run in collaboration with The Hunar Foundation and the Mother & Child Health Center managed by the Indus Hospital Network.
RDMC’s Community Engagement Manager Ali Dost Yallanzai, Community Investment Lead Essa Tahir Sanjrani, HR Lead Inayat Kubdani, and Community Engagement Lead Noor Khan Mengal addressed a range of queries from community members.
A question regarding the publication of employee lists was addressed by explaining that, in line with international HR best practices, RDMC is committed to protecting employees' privacy and safety and, as such, cannot disclose personal information about specific employees publicly.
Regarding local hiring, it was highlighted that as of January 2025, 78 percent of RDMC’s workforce is from Balochistan, with over 50 percent from Chagai, the majority of whom are from Nokkundi.
The forum also featured presentations from Qazi Taimoor Sanjrani, Program Manager at The Hunar Foundation, and Sher Jan Baloch, Operations Manager at Indus Hospital. These presentations highlighted the significant contributions made by both organizations, particularly regarding their local workforce.
The community was informed that, as RDMC partners, both The Hunar Foundation and Indus Hospital prioritize local hiring. Over 95 percent of their employees are from Balochistan, with the majority coming from Chagai district.
The community expressed their gratitude and appreciation for RDMC’s commitment to transparency and engagement through the organization of this open forum.
Recent Stories
ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD
Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..
ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement to advance naval technology d ..
SBP delegation visits PITB to explore Punjab’s digital transformation initiati ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Strict guidelines for spectators at Dubai stadium
Tawazun Council boosts agreement between ‘Key Tech’, ‘Raymetrics’ for bo ..
PTI expresses concerns over Lack of access to Imran Khan in meeting with CJP Afr ..
Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told
Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..
Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reko Diq Mining Company hosts open public forum in Nokkundi6 minutes ago
-
Women entrepreneurs’ business idea exhibition held at SWCCI16 minutes ago
-
CS inaugurates Hill Resort Project in Gujranwala16 minutes ago
-
Strategic planning workshop begins at Jamia Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
Man held for aerial firing26 minutes ago
-
Alisha Khan Barech named finalist for Global Award26 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested26 minutes ago
-
UoS signs agreement to launch Khushab mineral water26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways 65th Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship kicks off26 minutes ago
-
University of Layyah begins spring plantation26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overpricing ahead of Ramzan: 14 vendors arrested36 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 4 criminals36 minutes ago