Reko Diq Mining Company installs Reverse Osmosis plant in Chaghi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) continues to strengthen its social development project portfolio by establishing a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant in Mashki Chah village, district Chagai, ensuring it plays a positive role in adding value to the lives of its local stakeholders.

This RO plant at village Mashki Chah has a capacity of 5,000 gallons per day (gpd) and will operate on solarized renewable energy, providing much-needed potable water to the residents of Mashki Chah and beyond. At present the village uses about 1500 gpd of water, so this enhanced capacity is envisaged to facilitate not just this village but surrounding areas as well.

RDMC teams worked tirelessly to ensure that the system installed by the company, ‘So Safe’ has state-of-the-art equipment designed to provide years of trouble-free service to meet local needs and requirements. This RO plant is fully automatic, ensuring that no water is lost if the tank is full and provides safe and clean water meeting established standards. The UV sterilizer operates using low-pressure mercury vapor to produce the UV energy needed to eliminate microorganisms present in the water. It effectively destroys viruses, bacteria, fungi, algae, and protozoa by disrupting their DNA structure, inhibiting reproduction, and rendering them harmless.

For the residents of Mashki Chah this is the not the first RDMC social development project by RDMC in their village. Amongst the three functioning Primary schools set up in district Chagai, one is at Mashki Chah. RDMC seeks to create sustainable social development projects that serve the local communities. So far it has built a strong network of projects, partnering with credible organizations such as the Indus Hospital for its medical facilities and The Hunar Foundation for its vocational training center to build skills and generate income-earning capacity amongst local youth. These efforts showcase how the new Reko Diq agreement ensures that benefits from the project start accruing to the people of Chagai well in advance of the commercial operations starting.

At the inauguration of the RO plant at Mashki Chah, Country Manager of the company, Ali Ehsan Rind shared that, “We are working to improve the lives of the local communities that reside close to our operations since we consider them to be the most relevant and prioritized stakeholders for us. All our social development projects, including this RO plant, are approved by members of the local Community Development Committees (CDCs) which was the Par-e-Koh CDC in this case. It is the CDC community representatives who guide us on local need-based projects RDMC should invest in.”

Reko Diq is a world class copper-gold mine in the making located in Chagai district of Balochistan province, in Pakistan. One of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in the world, Reko Diq is owned 50% by Barrick, 25% by three Federal state-owned enterprises, 15% by the Province of Balochistan on a fully funded basis and 10% by the Province of Balochistan on a free carried basis. Barrick is now updating the project’s 2010 feasibility and 2011 feasibility expansion studies. This should be completed by 2024, with 2028 targeted for first production.

Reko Diq is expected to have a life of at least 40 years as a truck-and-shovel open pit operation with processing facilities producing a high-quality copper-gold concentrate. Construction is expected in two phases with a combined process capacity of 80 million tonnes per annum.

Reko Diq will be a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy which is expected to have a transformative impact on the Balochistan province where, in addition to the economic benefits it will generate, the mine will also create jobs, promote the growth of a regional economy and invest in sustainable social development programs. Barrick’s policy of prioritizing local employment and suppliers will have a positive impact on the local population of Chagai district in Balochistan.

