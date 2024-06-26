Reko Diq Mining Company’s New ‘Community Health And MCHCenter’ Starts Serving Nokkundi
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) welcomes a new era in healthcare with the inauguration of the Community Health and MCH (Mother & Child Health) Center at Nokkundi, District Chagai, with the Indus Health and Hospitals Network (IHHN).
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, it said the state-of-the-art facility is set to transform healthcare delivery for the residents of Nokkundi and its surrounding areas. The facility includes three consultation clinics, four wards with a total of 13 beds, a general triage area, an OPD, a 24/7 emergency room, a gynecology section, a pharmacy, a laboratory, a patients’ waiting area, an ultrasound and X-ray room, a community health worker room and a meeting room.
With a core focus on maternal and child health, the health center will provide maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) services, including antenatal care, postnatal care, lactational management, diagnosis and treatment of gynecological diseases, and child and adolescent health services. Local communities can now access immunization, laboratory and pharmacy services, all free of cost.
The center will provide round-the-clock care and support, ensuring the wellbeing of families in the community. The facility will have 24/7 emergency services with availability of male and female doctors as well as skilled paramedic staff. An outpatient department (OPD) will serve those with general ailments and offer preventive care services through education and community health worker support.
The center will also arrange ambulance referrals to tertiary care hospitals for patients in critical condition.
The center will launch cutting-edge radiological services, including X-ray and ultrasound facilities in August. These services are instrumental in enabling accurate diagnoses and ensuring comprehensive care for patients in need. Serving Nokkundi town with a population of approximately 30,000 residents, this medical facility is likely to be utilized by stakeholders from nearby villages as well.
The Community Health and MCH Center is a milestone which reflects the commitment of RDMC and IHHN to enhance healthcare accessibility, ensure quality services, and prioritize the well-being of the community. The new center stands as a beacon of hope and progress towards lifting the community’s health.
This Community Health and MCH Center is the third healthcare initiative taken by RDMC in the region, following the setup of the Community Health Center in Humai village and the deployment of Indus mobile Health Unit. This is another project delivered in collaboration with the IHHN and funded by RDMC. The IHHN is a credible and renowned leading charity hospital network in Pakistan which brings a high standard of health services to local communities in both urban and rural locations.
