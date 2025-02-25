Reko Diq Mining Company’s Nokkundi Sports Festival Concludes With Enthusiasm
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 06:41 PM
The Nokkundi Sports Festival 2025, organized with the support of Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), wrapped up with a grand closing ceremony at the Khan Muhammad Umar Khan Sanjrani Football Stadium, Nokkundi on Tuesday
Spanning nineteen action-packed days, the festival brought together athletes from all four districts of the Rakshan Division to compete in eight sports, including football, cricket, volleyball, taekwondo, badminton, and table tennis.
The event showcased remarkable sporting talent from across the region.
The closing ceremony was attended by influential tribal and political leaders, including Chief Guest Khan Muhammad Asif Khan Sanjrani, who commended RDMC for its role in organizing the festival.
Also in attendance were CDC Chairman Malik Muhammad Azam Muhammadzai, CDC Members Sardar Shoukat Ajbadi. Raza Ali Sanjrani, Chairman Taaj Kubdani, Haji Amanullah Mengal, Master Raza Ajbadi, Haji Abdul Salam Kashani, Malik Muhammad Sasoli, Anwar Jan Ajbadi, DFA President Haji Abdul Rauf Notezai, and General Secretary Haji Abdul Bari Notezai were among the notable attendees.
The highlight of the festival was the final football match, where RDMC Football Club Nokkundi triumphed over Baloch Club Kharan in a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout victory.
After a goalless regular time, the match was decided on penalties, with RDMC emerging victorious.
Their supporters celebrated passionately, dancing to drumbeats and cheering on their team’s success.
Ali Dost Yallanzai, RDMC Community Relations Manager, highlighted the significance of the festival: “We take immense pride in supporting young athletes and providing them with platforms to excel.
The enthusiasm and talent on display during this festival reaffirm our commitment to community empowerment.”
The Nokkundi Sports Festival 2025 highlighted the significance of youth involvement, sportsmanship, and community bonding. RDMC is dedicated to supporting local youth by providing initiatives such as skills development, training, and employment opportunities.
The festival concluded with the distribution of prizes and recognition for outstanding performances.
