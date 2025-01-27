Reko Diq Project a game-changer for Balochistan: CM Sarfraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday, said that the Reko Diq project is a game-changer for Balochistan by addressing unemployment and fostering development in education, healthcare, and skill-building.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the project positively impacted local communities by creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

Chief Minister mentioned seeing firsthand how the project is benefiting local communities, creating jobs, and positively impacting hearts and minds. He stressed that this is a step forward not just for Balochistan but for Pakistan as a whole, indicating growing regional investments and opportunities for collaboration.

Answering a question, the CM said that while misinformation portrays Balochistan as slipping out of control, the province remains firmly integrated within Pakistan.

He highlighted three key challenges threatening Pakistan: violence, social mobilization, and the misuse of social media, which collectively aim to destabilize the nation. He explained how videos were strategically filmed and propagated through social media to create false narratives.

However, investments like the Reko Diq project were bridging gaps by addressing unemployment and offering opportunities in education, healthcare, and skill development. He reaffirmed that while unemployment remains a challenge across Pakistan, targeted initiatives in Balochistan are combating propaganda and improving livelihoods through sustainable development projects.