Reko Diq Project, Beacon Of Sustainable Growth In Balochistan: Mark Bristow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) President and Chief Executive of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow unveiled an ambitious vision for the Reko Diq project and reiterated Barrick Gold's commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth in Balochistan.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Bristow emphasized the role of the Reko Diq project as a catalyst for transformative change in the region.

With an estimated investment of $10 billion over the next 8–9 years, the Reko Diq project was poised to become a game-changer for the regional economy, he added.

He said that Barrick Gold owns a 50 percent stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine, with the remaining 50 per cent owned by the governments of Pakistan and the province of Balochistan.

Barrick Gold's investment is not merely in extracting minerals. He said, “It is a strategic partnership that aims to uplift the people and communities of Balochistan, leaving a lasting legacy of sustainable growth.”.

Highlighting the company's commitment to job creation, he announced the creation of 200 jobs with plans to employ 1,000 by the end of the year, ultimately reaching 10,000 during the peak of mining.

The company aims to have 5,500 long-term employees when the mine is fully operational, thus becoming a cornerstone for employment and prosperity in the region.

He stressed the importance of investing in people and announced initiatives such as partnerships with universities, skills development with NGOs, and the establishment of Primary and high schools.

To ensure the sustainability of the project, Barrick Gold has undertaken non-negotiable commitments to the host country; this includes providing portable water for the entire region, with plans for additional water plants and water supply schemes.

He said that the company is also investing in education, from primary to university levels, and building vocational skills through partnerships with NGOs.

Answering a query about environmental impact, Bristow assured adherence to local laws and emphasized Barrick Gold's commitment to global best practices.

