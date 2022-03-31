UrduPoint.com

Reko Diq Project To Create 8000 Jobs For Locals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Reko Diq project to create 8000 jobs for locals

Reko Diq project will create 8000 employment opportunities for the local people and connect Balochistan with the world

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Reko Diq project will create 8000 employment opportunities for the local people and connect Balochistan with the world.

Barrick Gold Corporation would also initiate welfare projects of worth Rs 40 billion in the area which would help bring prosperity for the local people, an official of Balochistan government said.

The project would not only pave the way for socio-economic uplift of areas of Balochistan, but also have positive impacts on the economy of entire region, he added.

He said that development of Reko Diq gold and copper mine would play an important role in boosting economic activities in the province.

Reko Diq project would bring an end to the prevailing sense of deprivation and backwardness of Balochistan, he said, adding, "It would be a game-changer initiative".

The official informed that according to the Barrick Gold, Reko Diq was the only one part with such huge gold and copper reserves. There were also other reserves in the area.

