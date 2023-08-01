Open Menu

Reko Diq Project To Prove A Game Changer; Usher A New Era Of Progress: PM

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Reko Diq project to prove a game changer; usher a new era of progress: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Reko Diq project would prove to be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and region besides ushering a new era of progress and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Reko Diq project would prove to be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and region besides ushering a new era of progress and prosperity.

The prime minister, talking to a delegation of Barrick Gold led by CEO Mark Bristow which called on him, said Pakistan was rich with immense resources of minerals. The government was taking measures on priority to take maximum advantage of the said resources, he added.

According to a PM Office statement, the Barrick Gold agreed to make the payment of Pakistan's share of investment in Pakistani rupees.

The prime minister said the participation of Barrick Gold and other international firms in Pakistan Mineral Summit held earlier on the day manifested the revival of investors' confidence in Pakistan.

This revival of the investors' confidence including that of Barrick Gold in Pakistan was made possible consequent to the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

In the meeting, Mark Bristow apprised the prime minister of progress in the ongoing development works in Reko Diq.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Reko Doq project agreement would prove to be beneficial for both the parties.

He instructed all the relevant institutions to fulfill their responsibilities regarding the execution of Reko Diq project.

The meeting was told that a Community Development Committee had been formed in the Reko Diq which identified actions for uplift of Balochistan and its people.

It was told that the local elders in the committee identified the projects aimed at the prosperity of the people of Balochistan.

Under the project, the skilled local people were being provided employment opportunities and a huge amount would be spent on development of the area.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddik Malik and special assistants to PM Jahanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Progress Jahanzeb Khan Gold All Government Agreement Share Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administra ..

Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administrative decision on transparency ..

24 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special En ..

Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign ag ..

24 minutes ago
 Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland st ..

Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland stage 3 victory on home soil

25 minutes ago
 White House Working to Secure Release of US Citize ..

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citizen Kidnapped in Haiti - Kirby

33 minutes ago
 No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for ..

No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for Niger Military Coup - White H ..

34 minutes ago
 White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potentia ..

White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potential 'Domino Effect' From Niger C ..

34 minutes ago
Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, ..

Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, drainage in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

34 minutes ago
 President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other m ..

President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other martyrs of helicopter crash

34 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan' ..

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan's minerals potential; three Mo ..

38 minutes ago
 Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic M ..

Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in July, 5.4 Times Y/Y - ..

38 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US T ..

White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US Troops to Aid Niger Evacuation ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan