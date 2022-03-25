Parliamentary Secretary for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil George on Friday said that Reko Diq project would change the life of the people of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil George on Friday said that Reko Diq project would change the life of the people of Balochistan.

While talking to the journalists, he said that due to the concerted strategy devised by the incumbent government, long pending issue of the Reko Diq Project was amicably resolved.

"The successful rounds of talks and strives on legal fronts with the stakeholders helped save billion of Dollar fine imposed by international courts on Pakistan," he said and hoped that investment through new agreement signed by the incumbent government would open doors of employment for the youth of Balochistan.

Terming it ray of hope for ending sense of deprivation in Balochistan, Khalil George said that it would bring about positive change besides boosting economy of the province.