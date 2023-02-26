Relation between Pakistan, America ideal: Hamza Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy General Secretary Hamza Khan Nasir on Sunday said the relations between Pakistan and America have always been ideal.

In a statement issued here, he said the PTI wanted that relations with other countries, including the US, on the basis of equality; the things that are coming out have made it clear that the US had no hand in ending the PTI government.

He said the relations between Pakistan and America are strong and will become stronger with time. America and other friendly countries of Pakistan have always supported Pakistan in hard times, he added.

He said that America has always helped Pakistan in eliminating terrorism from Pakistan, which is a good move.