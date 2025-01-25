- Home
- Pakistan
- Relations between Bangladesh, Pakistan to grow stronger with each passing day: Bangladesh Envoy
Relations Between Bangladesh, Pakistan To Grow Stronger With Each Passing Day: Bangladesh Envoy
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan Saturday said that his country is moving towards democracy after current changes and relations with Pakistan would further strengthen with each passing day.
He was addressing media persons in Peshawar Press Club here. Bangladesh Press Attaché, Muhammad Tayyab, President Peshawar Press Club, M Riaz and senior journalists were also present on the occasion.
Iqbal Hussain Khan said that Bangladesh people firmly belief in democracy adding that country is fast moving towards democracy after current changes. He said that change of the setup in Bangladesh would lead country towards better future, development and freedom of press.
He said that speed for democracy is very strong in Bangladesh where people love freedom of press and expression. He said that elections would be held in Bangladesh in December 2025 or start of 2026.
Highlighting old cultural and traditional similarities between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said that there are many vistas of future cooperation between two countries in sectors of trade, commerce, tourism, health, education and gemstone sector.
Appreciating universities of Pakistan for their educational standard, he said that exchange of students would also benefit countries of both people. He said that currently ten patients are admitted in hospital of Peshawar for kidney transplant that proves country’s excellence in healthcare system.
Both countries would benefit from mutual cooperation in sectors including gemstone and tourism, he said and maintained the direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh would build confidence among people and bring them further closer for future collaboration.
He said that there is significant demand of Pakistan women clothing brands in Bangladesh and increased exports and exchange of goods would benefit both countries. He said that Bangladesh is importing mineral, tiles, surgical equipment and gemstones that could be further increased to through chambers of commerce to increase trade activities.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Relations between Bangladesh, Pakistan to grow stronger with each passing day: Bangladesh Envoy6 minutes ago
-
Afghan dacoit gang busted, loot worth 35 mln seized, DIG says6 minutes ago
-
Int'l day of clean energy to be observed on Jan 266 minutes ago
-
FPCCI delegation calls on KP CM, discusses promotion of industrial activities6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness, anti-encroachment operation16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 623 development schemes26 minutes ago
-
Mid-career management course participants visits PFA headquarters36 minutes ago
-
Kite-seller arrested36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers including two bike lifters45 minutes ago
-
Sargodha RPO reviews crime situation46 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hanging power wires launched46 minutes ago
-
Capacity building workshop on agri-entrepreneurship held56 minutes ago