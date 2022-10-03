UrduPoint.com

Relations Between Pakistan, Germany Based On Shared Democratic Values: Pervez Ashraf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Relations between Pakistan, Germany based on shared democratic values: Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday said that relations between Pakistan and Germany are based on shared democratic values and multifaceted corporations.

"Parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation between National Assembly and German Parliament Bundestag could further strengthen the existing bonds" the speaker expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas who called on him.

Speaker while highlighting the calamitous effects of climate change in Pakistan remarked that the recent flooding has submerged one-third of the country and left more than 33 million Pakistanis homeless, said a news release.

In this regard, the National Assembly of Pakistan has moved an emergency resolution in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference in Rwanda to underline the developed nations of the world to compensate for irreversible losses due to the climate crisis in developing countries like Pakistan.

German Ambassador expressed solidarity with the flood affectees and assured support to the National Assembly's call for the global fund through IPU to tackle the climate crisis.

Later on, the Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Mr Per Albert Ilsaas also called on Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. Various matters about bilateral cooperation, economic ties, and the recent flood situation in the country were discussed.

Speaker remarked that Pakistan considers Norway as its loyal friend and an economic partner and desires to further strengthen its existing bilateral relations.

He also accentuated the need to expand cooperation and interaction between the parliaments and parliamentarians of both the countries for exchange of knowledge and experiences.

He also said that the National Assembly of Pakistan being cognizant of the sufferings of the flood affectees has proposed an emergency item for inclusion in the agenda of the 145th IPU Conference in Rwanda that will highlight the plight of flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Speaker sought the support of Norway for Pakistan's call for the inclusion of the flood crisis on the emergency agenda at the conference.

Norwegian ambassador expressed grief over the unprecedented losses during the recent flooding in Pakistan.

He highlighted that more than 39,000 Pakistani diasporas in Norway have contributed greatly to the progress of the country. He also emphasized reviewing bilateral business concerns to make it more profitable for both sides. He also assured his country's support for National Assembly's call for the global fund through IPU to tackle the climate catastrophe.

The meeting ended on a positive note with a commitment to continue cooperation on matters of mutual interest by addressing all impending issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly World Exchange Business Flood Parliament German Norway Germany Ipu Progress Rwanda All Million

Recent Stories

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abb ..

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abbasi

23 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

4 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.