Relations between Pakistan, USA vital for regional progress, development: Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday said that relations between Pakistan and USA are vital for regional progress and development.

He said that enhancing Parliament to Parliament contacts would strengthen these relations between both the countries, said a news release.

He said that both countries are celebrating 75th years of diplomatic relation and he expressed his desire to strengthen these ties for promoting mutual interests.

He said that Constitution of Pakistan ensures fundamental rights to all irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

While discussing about vast potential of Tourism, business and trade, he said that the soft image of the country need to be highlighted. He expressed these views during his meeting with delegation headed by US Congress Woman Ms Ilhan Omar at Parliament House today.

While mentioning about women empowerment, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is the real role model for women empowerment not only in Pakistan but for the whole world.

He said that she struggled for strengthening democracy as she was great proponent of women and minority empowerment. He said that peaceful transition of government indicated the ever-strengthening roots of democracy in Pakistan.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appreciated the struggle and commitment of US Congress Woman Ms Ilhan Omar for ensuring fundamental rights of minorities, women and children in USA.

He said that she symbolized the struggle and resolve which every woman has in the world.

He said that this visit of delegation of USA congress would pave way for strengthening ties between both countries.

While mentioning about Women Parliamentary Caucus and Young Parliamentary Forum in Parliament of Pakistan, he said that these are supporting parliament in pro-women legislative functions proactively. He also invited the USA congress members to visit parliament of Pakistan and expressed desire to enhance cooperation of USA Congress Committee system and Committee system in Parliament of Pakistan.

While highlighting the blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kahmir (IIOJK), Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the world community needs to take cognizant of this sever issue as Indian government is violating all basic norms of humanity in IIOJK. He also said that Pakistan is committed to eliminate terrorism from its soil and it always desire for peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan as its neighbor.

US Congress Woman Ms Ilhan Omar appreciated warm welcome by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on her visit to Pakistan.

She said that USA values high its ties with Pakistan as both countries had been partners in progress since last seven decades. She said that USA would continue to support Pakistan especially in the fields of education, health and women empowerment.

She also invited Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Asharf to visit USA congress as she desired to enhance parliamentary contacts between both countries. The delegation also appreciated the rich land scape beauty of Pakistan as they visited Azad Jummu and Kashmir.