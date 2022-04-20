UrduPoint.com

Relations Between Pakistan, USA Vital For Regional Progress, Development: Pervaiz Ashraf

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 06:13 PM

Relations between Pakistan, USA vital for regional progress, development: Pervaiz Ashraf

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday said that relations between Pakistan and USA are vital for regional progress and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday said that relations between Pakistan and USA are vital for regional progress and development.

He said that enhancing Parliament to Parliament contacts would strengthen these relations between both the countries, said a news release.

He said that both countries are celebrating 75th years of diplomatic relation and he expressed his desire to strengthen these ties for promoting mutual interests.

He said that Constitution of Pakistan ensures fundamental rights to all irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

While discussing about vast potential of Tourism, business and trade, he said that the soft image of the country need to be highlighted. He expressed these views during his meeting with delegation headed by US Congress Woman Ms Ilhan Omar at Parliament House today.

While mentioning about women empowerment, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is the real role model for women empowerment not only in Pakistan but for the whole world.

He said that she struggled for strengthening democracy as she was great proponent of women and minority empowerment. He said that peaceful transition of government indicated the ever-strengthening roots of democracy in Pakistan.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appreciated the struggle and commitment of US Congress Woman Ms Ilhan Omar for ensuring fundamental rights of minorities, women and children in USA.

He said that she symbolized the struggle and resolve which every woman has in the world.

He said that this visit of delegation of USA congress would pave way for strengthening ties between both countries.

While mentioning about Women Parliamentary Caucus and Young Parliamentary Forum in Parliament of Pakistan, he said that these are supporting parliament in pro-women legislative functions proactively. He also invited the USA congress members to visit parliament of Pakistan and expressed desire to enhance cooperation of USA Congress Committee system and Committee system in Parliament of Pakistan.

While highlighting the blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kahmir (IIOJK), Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the world community needs to take cognizant of this sever issue as Indian government is violating all basic norms of humanity in IIOJK. He also said that Pakistan is committed to eliminate terrorism from its soil and it always desire for peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan as its neighbor.

US Congress Woman Ms Ilhan Omar appreciated warm welcome by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on her visit to Pakistan.

She said that USA values high its ties with Pakistan as both countries had been partners in progress since last seven decades. She said that USA would continue to support Pakistan especially in the fields of education, health and women empowerment.

She also invited Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Asharf to visit USA congress as she desired to enhance parliamentary contacts between both countries. The delegation also appreciated the rich land scape beauty of Pakistan as they visited Azad Jummu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Afghanistan National Assembly World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Business Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Education Minority Parliament Democracy Visit Young Progress Congress Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Ban Russian Flags From Victory Day ..

Estonian Police Ban Russian Flags From Victory Day Events

2 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER visits Bahrain as part of Flag Showi ..

PNS SHAMSHEER visits Bahrain as part of Flag Showing Mission

2 minutes ago
 China ratifies international forced labour convent ..

China ratifies international forced labour conventions

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls on President A ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Alvi

2 minutes ago
 Solomons signed China security pact 'with our eyes ..

Solomons signed China security pact 'with our eyes wide open': PM

7 minutes ago
 Italy May Enforce AC Temperature Limits in Public ..

Italy May Enforce AC Temperature Limits in Public Buildings to Save Energy - Rep ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.