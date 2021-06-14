Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday reaffirmed that relations with Russia were a key priority of Pakistan's foreign policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday reaffirmed that relations with Russia were a key priority of Pakistan's foreign policy.

In a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Qureshi noted that Pakistan-Russia relations had made impressive progress over the past two decades and stressed upon continuation of this progress to capitalize on their cooperation.

During the call, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

Foreign minister Qureshi further said that an important development since foreign minister Lavrov's visit, was the signing of Protocol on amendments to Inter Governmental Agreement for the development of North-South Gas Pipeline Project (Pakistan Stream) which would pave the way for an early commencement of the project.

He also reiterated Pakistan's request for assistance in procuring 5 million doses of Sputnik V vaccines.

Qureshi hoped that joint mechanisms such as political consultations, Pakistan-Russia IGC and various other joint working groups meetings, would resume in-person once the Covid situation normalized. Both sides agreed to work closely for an early negotiated political settlement of the Afghan issue.

He said that foreign minister Lavrov's recent visit to Pakistan reflected keenness of both sides to deepen their long-term multidimensional partnership.

The two foreign ministers stressed the importance of follow-up action on the decisions made during the recent visits to transform these into tangible outcomes. They also agreed to remain in close contact.