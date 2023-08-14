Open Menu

Relations With Russia, Priority Of Pakistan's Foreign Policy: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan on Monday said relations with Russia was the priority of Pakistan foreign policy.

Addressing an event in Moscow, Russia to mark 76th anniversary of Pakistan's independence, the Ambassador said that relations between Pakistan and Russia are on very positive trajectory. He expressed confidence in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador praised the invaluable role of the Pakistani community in Russia in enhancing cooperation and bringing the two countries closer to each other.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow hosted an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of independence of Pakistan.

A Russian string quartet of Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory - Home performed classical adaptations of Pakistani songs 'Jeevay Jeevay', 'Sohni Dharti' and 'Dil Dil Pakistan'.

Pakistanis residing in Russian Federation also presented national songs and children performed on stage.

The performance was greatly appreciated by the audience, which included the members of the Pakistani community in Russia, employees of the Embassy, as well as Russian friends of Pakistan.

