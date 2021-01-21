Relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are infinite for being based on religious values without being impacted by any conditions: Religious Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri

Religious Affairs Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri said the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were infinite for being based on religious values without being impacted by any conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Religious Affairs Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri said the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were infinite for being based on religious values without being impacted by any conditions.

The minister appreciated the efforts by Saudi King and Crown Prince over laudable management and construction of Masjid-al-Haram to facilitate the pilgrims.

He also appreciated the Saudi government's contribution towards publication of Holy Quran and its translation into all world languages under a gigantic project established by late Saudi King Fahad.

He said WML was serving the humanity across the globe regardless of faith, creed and culture. Even during the COVID-time, it was WML which served the people of Pakistan even in remote areas.

Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki, WML Deputy Secretary General Abdul Rehman bin Abdullah Al Zayd and WML Regional Director Saad Masood Al Harithi also addressed the ceremony.