Relative Arrested For Brutal Murder In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Authorities in Mirpurkhas on Monday solved the case of Nagji Kolhi's brutal murder by identifying his relative as the main suspect.

According to SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Retired) Asad Ali Chaudhry, the victim was found dead on August 14th, 2024 with severe head injuries.

An investigation led by a special team including the CIA In-charge and District Intelligence officials revealed that Govind had killed Kolhi on August 13th after a financial dispute.

The suspect lured Kolhi to a brick kiln near Abidin petrol Pump and bludgeoned him to death with a hammer.

Govind attempted to cover his tracks by hiding Kolhi's ID card and other evidence. However, the police recovered these items along with the murder weapon and the motorcycle used in the crime.

SSP Chaudhry praised the investigative team for their efforts in solving the case.

