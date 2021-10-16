UrduPoint.com

Relatively Less Increase Made In Fuel Prices In Pakistan: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

Relatively less increase made in fuel prices in Pakistan: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said relatively less increase has been made in fuel prices in Pakistan as compared to the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said relatively less increase has been made in fuel prices in Pakistan as compared to the world.

In response to the statement of Bilawal Zardari, he said oil production declined during Corona pandemic resulting creation of supply and demand issue.

He said Brent crude oil prices were at 70 years high. Oil prices have gone up from $ 37 per barrel to $ 85 in the last one year, he said.

Gill said crude oil prices continued to rise in the global market. food prices were also at 10-year high, he said.

He said currently the world was in crisis. The propaganda of incompetent opposition was only for their survival, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World Oil Market From Opposition

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

38 seconds ago
 118 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punj ..

118 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Police Holds flag march to show security preparedn ..

Police Holds flag march to show security preparedness

2 minutes ago
 WAM, RNW Media enhance cooperation in media traini ..

WAM, RNW Media enhance cooperation in media training

9 minutes ago
 TECNO successfully completes Islamabad matches for ..

TECNO successfully completes Islamabad matches for the PUBG Campus Championship

14 minutes ago
 Novak Not Ruling Out Repetition of Energy Crisis i ..

Novak Not Ruling Out Repetition of Energy Crisis in Europe

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.