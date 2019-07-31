Relatives allowed to meet prisoners on Aug.12 to greet Eid

Jail Superintendent (JS), Central Prisons-I Sukkur, Shahid Hussain Chhajro on account of Eid-ul-Adha would allow prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives on August 12-14 at Sukkur Prisons-I

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Jail Superintendent (JS), Central Prisons-I Sukkur , Shahid Hussain Chhajro on account of Eid-ul-Adha would allow prisoners of all categories to meet their relatives on August 12-14 at Sukkur Prisons-I.

The Superintendent Central Jail-I on Wednesday told APP that special arrangements were being made under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent and Jailors to facilitate the relatives of prisoners for proper meeting.