Relatives protest outside police station in Srinagar for return of martyrs' bodies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Relatives of the martyred youth staged a protest to press for return of the bodies of their loved ones, martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama and Budgam districts, yesterday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The troops in their continued violent cordon and search operations martyred five Kashmiri youth on Monday, four in Pulwama and one in Budgam districts, KMS reported.

The relatives gathered outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar, on Sunday evening, and staged the protest for return of the bodies of the martyred youth.

Meanwhile, the troops conducted a door-to-door search operation in Shopian town.