Relatives set on fire house of an suspected accused in Hazarkhwani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Relatives of a murdered youth torched the house of a suspected person in Hazarkhwani area on Thursday.

Jamil Chowk police said a woman of the targeted house reported that three people broke into her house from window and set it on fire.

The attackers were identified as Waqar and Kamal, sons of Hakim Khan, Haroon, son of Naseer and Safiullah, son of Quresh, police said.

According to initial investigation, who involved in the crime were relatives of a youth who was killed by an unknown assailant few days back.

The fire destroyed most of the household items and caused damage to the structure, however, with the help of area people.

Jamil Chowk police registered a case and started investigation.