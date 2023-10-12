Open Menu

Relatives, Students Stage Protest Against Killing Of Student By Armed Robbers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Relatives, students stage protest against killing of student by armed robbers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The relatives and fellow colleagues of a 19-year student of Edward College, killed in an armed robbery last day, staged a protest in front of Peshawar Press Club here on Thursday for the arrest of the culprits.

The protesters blocked the main Saddar road for traffic and chanted slogans against the district administration and police. They also condemned the city police for not including the section of murder in the FIR.

According to the uncle of the martyred student an FIR was lodged with Police Station East but the police refused to include sections 302, 324 and 392 rather only registered the case under section 395.

He said that his nephew was killed in a sensitive area where all the provincial assembly, Peshawar High Court, Corp Commander House and other government offices were located, but the police had not obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

The protesters questioned the performance of the city police and said that a student was robbed and killed in a highly sensitive area but the police could not even get the CCTV footage of the incident.

Related Topics

Murder Peshawar Protest Peshawar High Court Police Police Station Provincial Assembly Student Road Robbery Traffic Saddar FIR All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on ..

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

3 hours ago
UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

9 hours ago
 UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

10 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

12 hours ago
 Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

12 hours ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan