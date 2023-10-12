Relatives, students stage protest against killing of student by armed robbers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The relatives and fellow colleagues of a 19-year student of Edward College, killed in an armed robbery last day, staged a protest in front of Peshawar Press Club here on Thursday for the arrest of the culprits.

The protesters blocked the main Saddar road for traffic and chanted slogans against the district administration and police. They also condemned the city police for not including the section of murder in the FIR.

According to the uncle of the martyred student an FIR was lodged with Police Station East but the police refused to include sections 302, 324 and 392 rather only registered the case under section 395.

He said that his nephew was killed in a sensitive area where all the provincial assembly, Peshawar High Court, Corp Commander House and other government offices were located, but the police had not obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

The protesters questioned the performance of the city police and said that a student was robbed and killed in a highly sensitive area but the police could not even get the CCTV footage of the incident.