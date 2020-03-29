UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Relatives Worried About Well-being Of IOK Detainees As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Relatives worried about well-being of IOK detainees as coronavirus cases surge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has said that the people of Kashmir are worried about the safety of their dear ones languishing in different Indian jails in view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients across the world including India .

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the General Secretary of the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the the deadly coronavirus outbreak posed a great threat to all the Kashmiri detainees including the ailing chairman of the party, Abdul Samad Inquilabi, who is already suffering from several diseases.

He said that hundreds of Kashmiris, including political leaders and activists, office-bearers of trade associations, prominent members of civil society groups and lawyers, arrested by the occupying Indian forces after August 5, 2019, are still in detention in various jails of Jammu and Kashmir and India.

The statement said that the relatives of the detainees were concerned about their health and well-being. He asked the authorities to send the Kashmiris, imprisoned in remote states of India back to the Valley.

The party General Secretary paid tributes to Advocate Jalil Ahmed Andrabi on his 24th martyrdom anniversary. Jalil Andrabi was a leading human rights lawyer who was martyred by Indian forces in March 1996.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Civil Society Lawyers Jammu Srinagar March August 2019 Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tokyo confirms 68 new coronavirus cases, record da ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of work and flight ..

36 minutes ago

Oman registers 15 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

Pakistan closes its Eastern, Western borders to co ..

51 minutes ago

Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52 ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber provides online attestation servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.