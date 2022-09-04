UrduPoint.com

Relaxation In FPA To Domestic Consumers, Notification Issued

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The fuel price adjustment will not be charged from the domestic consumers who consume up to 300 electricity units after announcement by Prime Minister shehbaz Sharif.

The Ministry of Energy and Power Division has also issued notification in this regard.

The consumers were asked not to visit any MEPCO office for correction of their bills as the online bill correction and the date will also be extended.

MEPCO authority has extended the date of payment of batch number 13, 14 and 15 till September 12 so that the esteemed customers do not have to face any difficulty in submitting the bills and not to go round the offices.

The consumers who have submitted their bills were also not affected as the excess amount will be adjusted in next month, said a press release issued by MEPCO here on Sunday.

