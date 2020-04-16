UrduPoint.com
Relaxation In Lockdown For Facilitation Of People But Fight Against Coronavirus Continues: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan eased the lockdown for facilitation of the people, and ensuring timely supply of essential goods and other facilities.

In a tweet she said that this step did not mean that that the challenge of corona pandemic was over.

The fight against outbreak of coronavirus was going on, she said adding that with care citizens have to protect themselves and others.

She said all citizens should enjoy their rights but at the same time fulfill their responsibilities.

Dr Firdous urged the people to apply strict adherence to preventive measures and social distancing.

This war cannot be won without the help and cooperation of the people, she remarked.

She advised the people not to leave the precaution while playing the role of responsible citizens as only cure for this menace was precaution and avoidance.

