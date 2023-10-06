Open Menu

Relaxation In Purchase Of Medicines Issued

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Adviser to the Chief Minister on Health Dr. Riaz has announced a relaxation to extend the procurement of emergency Oxygen, medicines and general medicines in all MTIs across the province.

It is worth mentioning here that the Health Department through a letter issued on July 24, 2023, has imposed a ban on major decisions of the board of Governors including recruitment, appointment, terminations, promotions, procurement and awarding of contracts to streamline the activities of the Medical Teaching Instruction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, in the best of patients care and hospitals, the relaxation was announced by the Department of Health, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday.

The Health Department has informed all MTI Hospitals through the letter issued on Friday, an official of the Health Department also confirmed such a step.

