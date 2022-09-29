UrduPoint.com

Relaxation In Upper Age Limit Up To 43 Years Granted In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Relaxation in upper age limit up to 43 years granted in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has granted general relaxation in upper age limit up to 43 years for government jobs.

"The Government of Balochistan is pleased to grant general relaxation in upper age limit up to 43 years in favor of fresh candidates of the province as well as serving government servants," said the notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department here Thursday. The notification said that it would apply with effect from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023," "Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the unemployed youth of the province," Provincial Finance Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran said.

In the Balochistan Assembly, the members of the Assembly had raised their voice many times on this issue, he said urging the unemployed youth to apply for as many jobs as possible. "The government wants to solve the problem of poverty on a priority basis," the minister further stressed.

It may be recalled that former chief minister Balochistan Aslam Raisani had issued an administrative order increasing the government's maximum age limit from 28 to 43 for the jobless youth of the province. The date of the notification has recently expired that created a great turmoil and agitation among people who are seeking government jobs.

The jobless youth of Balochistan repeatedly requested Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to extend the official notification of maximum age limit for further five years.

Hailing the government decision, the jobless youth said many qualified people, who would otherwise be unable to apply for the positions, will now apply and get a job via Balochistan Public Service Commission Quetta. "These people would forever be indebted to the government who allowed thousands of youth to compete in various exams," they maintained.

