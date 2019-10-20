UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Relaxation Makes Worriers More Anxious

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 11:48 AM

Relaxation makes worriers more anxious

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) Some people become more anxious as they attempt to relax because relaxing interrupts their worrying, according to new research.A new study concludes that, in these people, relaxation conflicts with a strategy that they employ to lessen the impact of negative events: continual worrying.The authors of the study were Michelle Newman, a professor of psychology, and Hanjoo Kim, a graduate student in psychology, both at Penn State University, in College Park, PA.Why worry?In 2011, Prof.

Newman developed the theory of "contrast avoidance." She explains, "The theory revolves around the idea that people may make themselves anxious intentionally, as a way to avoid the letdown they might get if something bad were to happen."Worrying is, according to this theory, essentially an attempt to "pay in advance" for something that may happen.Studying relaxation in people with anxietySince the 1980s, the medical community has recognized the existence of relaxation-induced anxiety, although the mechanism behind it has been a mystery, according to Prof.

Newman.

She suspected that contrast avoidance may be involved.As the researchers explain in their paper:The team worked with 96 college students in the new study. This included 32 participants with generalized anxiety disorder and 34 with major depressive disorder.

Thirty participants without the disorders served as a control group.Hoping to identify any lingering beneficial emotional effects of the relaxation exercises, the researchers then administered questionnaires to each participant.

The responses, the researchers hoped, would also reveal levels of sensitivity to the emotional shifts elicited by the videos.The value of the researchThe insights presented in the study suggest that people living with generalized anxiety disorder may benefit from follow-on research.Kim suspects that "Measuring relaxation-induced anxiety and implementing exposure techniques targeting the desensitization of negative contrast sensitivity may help patients reduce this anxiety."In addition, notes Prof.

Newman, "Mindfulness training and other interventions can help people let go and live in the moment."

Related Topics

Student Newman May From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

11 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

13 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

13 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.