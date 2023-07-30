'Relay cropping can help revolutionize agriculture sector'; says Saqib Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that there was a dire need to relay cropping to get maximum production from available pieces of land.

"The best utilization of available resources is of vital importance to stabilize the economy by promoting the agriculture sector. Relay cropping is a method of multiple cropping where one crop is seeded into a second standing crop, before the harvest of the second crop," he added.

In a statement, he observed that the agriculture sector could be improved by following modern techniques.

He urged research bodies to conduct experiments of inter and relay cropping. The separate trial at research bodies and the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture should be done and data should also be arranged regularly.

The crops which proved best during trials should be promoted among farming communities, he stated.

To enhance soil fertility, he suggested the cultivation of leguminous crops.

Efforts should be made to cultivate cotton and soybean so that maximum economic returns should be achieved, he added.

"The relay cropping enhances soil quality, and limits weeds and pest attacks. Similarly, it enhances the efficient use of the available resources, saves money, time and utilizes residual fertility, prevents soil degradation, and increases profits," the Secretary informed.