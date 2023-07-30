Open Menu

'Relay Cropping Can Help Revolutionize Agriculture Sector'; Says Saqib Ateel

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

'Relay cropping can help revolutionize agriculture sector'; says Saqib Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that there was a dire need to relay cropping to get maximum production from available pieces of land.

"The best utilization of available resources is of vital importance to stabilize the economy by promoting the agriculture sector. Relay cropping is a method of multiple cropping where one crop is seeded into a second standing crop, before the harvest of the second crop," he added.

In a statement, he observed that the agriculture sector could be improved by following modern techniques.

He urged research bodies to conduct experiments of inter and relay cropping. The separate trial at research bodies and the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture should be done and data should also be arranged regularly.

The crops which proved best during trials should be promoted among farming communities, he stated.

To enhance soil fertility, he suggested the cultivation of leguminous crops.

Efforts should be made to cultivate cotton and soybean so that maximum economic returns should be achieved, he added.

"The relay cropping enhances soil quality, and limits weeds and pest attacks. Similarly, it enhances the efficient use of the available resources, saves money, time and utilizes residual fertility, prevents soil degradation, and increases profits," the Secretary informed.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Punjab Agriculture Money Cotton From Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

49 minutes ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

13 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

19 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan