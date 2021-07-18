UrduPoint.com
Release Of All Illegally Detained Kashmiris Demanded

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leader and Ameer of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Fikr-o-Aitiqad, Maulana Sarjan Bakrati has demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiris before the commencement of Eid-ul-Azha.

Maulana Sarjan Bakrati, presiding over the party meeting in Srinagar, said that depriving senior Hurriyat leaders and activists of their basic rights including medical facility in jails is the worst kind of human rights violation, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiaya Andrabi, Dr Hameed Fayyaz, Ayaz Akbar, Zahoor Ahmed Shah, Naheeda Naseer, Fehmeeda Sufi, Professor Shafi Shariati, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Dr Ashiq Hussain Fakhtoo and other hundreds of people in infamous Tihar jail had proved the barbarism of the Indian government.

Maulana Sarjan Bakrati urged the Indian government to release all Kashmiri detainees before Eid-ul-Azha and also appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council and other global rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

