UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Release Of Endowment Funds To KP Artists In Final Phase: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Release of endowment funds to KP artists in final phase: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that release of endowment funds for the welfare and education of the children of artists of the province was in its final phase.

Talking to a delegation of KP artists here at his office, he said that the government is committed to resolve the issues of artists' community on priority and taking pragmatic steps in this regard, adding that a handful of people wanted to create unrest in the country.

Shaukat said that corona pandemic affected the artist community and the culture department was well aware of their sufferings and would soon release the endowment fund for which process was in its final stage.

On the occasion Director Admin, Culture and Tourism Authority Mohammad Shoaib, Deputy Director Culture Amin Khan and delegation of artists comprising Prof AR Anwer, Dr Irfan, Ustad Amanat, Khalid Khattak, Zulfiqar Qureshi, Iffat Saddique and Abida Tabasum were present.

The delegation informed the minister about their problems and said that due to closure of stage and traditional songs they were facing critical financial issues and demanded a special relief package for them.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways awarded Five Stars in Apex ‘Offic ..

42 seconds ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.