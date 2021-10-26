Release of frozen assets imperative to prevent humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said direct engagement with the Taliban was the only way to prevent a human catastrophe and called for billions of Dollars of Afghan assets frozen overseas assets to be released.

"Are we going to push Afghanistan into chaos or are we going to try and stabilise the country?" he told Reuters in Dubai.

He said engagement would also encourage the protection of human rights and the establishment of an inclusive, constitutional government.

Fawad said it was time the United States, China and other major powers set out a framework for formal recognition of Afghanistan's new rulers and for the removal of United Nations sanctions on Taliban members, including some members of the new government.

This, together with direct economic assistance, was the only way to avert instability, he said adding, "The watch on this bomb is already clicking."