UrduPoint.com

Release Of Frozen Assets Imperative To Prevent Humanitarian Catastrophe In Afghanistan: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Release of frozen assets imperative to prevent humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said direct engagement with the Taliban was the only way to prevent a human catastrophe and called for billions of Dollars of Afghan assets frozen overseas assets to be released.

"Are we going to push Afghanistan into chaos or are we going to try and stabilise the country?" he told Reuters in Dubai.

He said engagement would also encourage the protection of human rights and the establishment of an inclusive, constitutional government.

Fawad said it was time the United States, China and other major powers set out a framework for formal recognition of Afghanistan's new rulers and for the removal of United Nations sanctions on Taliban members, including some members of the new government.

This, together with direct economic assistance, was the only way to avert instability, he said adding, "The watch on this bomb is already clicking."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations China Dubai United States Turkish Lira Government Billion

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

2 hours ago
 Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live St ..

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

3 hours ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.