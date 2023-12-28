Open Menu

Release Of Funds For BHU Construction Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The divisional development working party approved release of funds for construction of basic health unit (BHU) in Chant village of tehsil Bhera.

The working party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, here on Thursday. The meeting approved Rs 95.1 million funds for construction of the BHU. Out of the total approved funds, Rs 73.1 million would be spent on building construction, while the remaining would be utilised to purchase medical equipment, beds and other items.

The commissioner ordered for starting construction work on time and completing it within the stipulated time period. He directed the officers concerned to inspect the under-construction building from time to time and ensure use of quality material.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asad Aslam and other officers.

