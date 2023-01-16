UrduPoint.com

Release Of Funds Imperative For Tribal Areas' Development: Body Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Release of funds imperative for tribal areas' development: Body told

The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) was told on Monday that the release of the remaining funds committed by the Federal Government for the development of merged tribal areas was imperative to ensure the completion of ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) was told on Monday that the release of the remaining funds committed by the Federal Government for the development of merged tribal areas was imperative to ensure the completion of ongoing projects.

Director General of the Sustainable Development Unit (SDU) KPK, Sohail Khan informed the committee that the Federal Government made a commitment of Rs1 trillion for the development of the erstwhile FATA in 10 years with Rs100 billion per annum.

The body, which met here with Hilal ur Rehman in the chair, took the stock of non-implementation of commitments made by the Federal Government under the 25th Constitutional Amendment for mainstreaming of merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

"If Federal Government releases all the promised funds, it will help only in the completion of ongoing projects," the DG SDU remarked.

The committee was also briefed about the Geo tagging of ongoing projects which was recommended by the committee in its previous meeting.

Senator Hilal ur Rehman appreciated the KPK government for the initiative and formed a sub-Committee to expedite the progress on these projects.

While discussing the utilization of funds allocated to the Irrigation Department of KPK for Tribal District Mohmand and Banjaur in the last three years, Senator Hilal ur Rehman remarked that according to documents provided by the irrigation department in the last meeting, a total of Rs.860 million had been utilized and twelve schemes had been completed but as of current details which was submitted by the same department showed that only six schemes had been completed so far.

The Chair directed the irrigation department to submit all the details relating to projects supervised by the irrigation department in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators including Dost Muhammad Khan, Gurdeep Singh, Sania Nishtar, Shamim Afridi, Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, Senator Hidayat Ullah, Secretary SAFRON Pervaiz Ahmed Junejo and officials of other concerned departments were also in attendance.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Progress Same Sohail Khan Afridi All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

London Metropolitan Police Officer Pleads Guilty t ..

London Metropolitan Police Officer Pleads Guilty to 24 Rape Charges - Reports

1 second ago
 Klopp searches for solutions to Liverpool 'low poi ..

Klopp searches for solutions to Liverpool 'low point'

3 seconds ago
 Six killed, 1,113 injured in 1,056 accidents in Pu ..

Six killed, 1,113 injured in 1,056 accidents in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for opening of ..

51 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi writes ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi writes letter to governor for appoin ..

1 minute ago
 George Santos' Case Demonstrates Republicans' Drif ..

George Santos' Case Demonstrates Republicans' Drift to Left on Social Issues - E ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.