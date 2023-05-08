Release of funds would solve AJK Problems: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Monday said the release of more than 9 billion rupees by the federal government would be helpful in addressing the financial problems of the region in addition to early completion of developmental projects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Monday said the release of more than 9 billion rupees by the Federal government would be helpful in addressing the financial problems of the region in addition to early completion of developmental projects.

He expressed these views while talking to public delegations that called him here. The release of funds would pave the way for development and added that financial stability was necessary for running the affairs of state.

"The wheel of development which was stopped, has started moving again", the PM said, adding that providing relief to the people was the first and foremost priority of his government.

He said all available resources would be utilized to improve the living standards of the people. The welfare of citizens was the responsibility of the state, he added.

The PM said tax money being collected from the public would be spent on their own development. He said that instructions have been issued to all the departments to address the problems of the masses on a priority basis.

Terming public service as his sole motto, the PM said that he has been in politics for the last two decades.

