UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Release Of Govt Wheat To Flour Mills To Help In Reducing Prices Of Flour: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Release of govt wheat to flour mills to help in reducing prices of flour: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday with the release of the government wheat to flour mills, flour was available to people at less price.

According to official sources here on Thursday, he said: "20 kg flour bag is available at a price of Rs 860." He said that flour was being provided at general stores and grocery shops on controlled rates while fair price shops and sale points had also been set up in various districts for the facility of people.

Aleem Khan said the Punjab government had taken timely action to ensure provision of flour at low price to people.

Release of government wheat to flour mills had been made before time which helped in reducing the price of flour, he maintained.

He said the food department was completely alert whereas the district administration was also playing role for provision of flour at low price.

The minister said: "We are in touch with flour mills and provision of flour will be ensured without any interruption."He said that strict action would be taken in case of any complaint in this regard.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Sale Alert Price Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

34 minutes ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

1 hour ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

1 hour ago

AJK Prime Minister directs concerned departments f ..

9 minutes ago

AJK government to built monument of Madar-e-Millat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.