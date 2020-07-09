Release of govt wheat to flour mills to help in reducing prices of flour: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday with the release of the government wheat to flour mills, flour was available to people at less price.

According to official sources here on Thursday, he said: "20 kg flour bag is available at a price of Rs 860." He said that flour was being provided at general stores and grocery shops on controlled rates while fair price shops and sale points had also been set up in various districts for the facility of people.

Aleem Khan said the Punjab government had taken timely action to ensure provision of flour at low price to people.

Release of government wheat to flour mills had been made before time which helped in reducing the price of flour, he maintained.

He said the food department was completely alert whereas the district administration was also playing role for provision of flour at low price.

The minister said: "We are in touch with flour mills and provision of flour will be ensured without any interruption."He said that strict action would be taken in case of any complaint in this regard.